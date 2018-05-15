Applications are currently available to request project support from two field of interest funds managed by Shasta Regional Community Foundation. These opportunities are provided thanks to the efforts and investments made by many generous donors in our region. The Animal Welfare Endowment Fund was established in 2009 to benefit projects that will provide care for animals in Shasta and Siskiyou counties; the Community Arts Endowment Fund was established to support grants to nonprofits, public entities, and individual artists for the creation and presentation of new work in any media in the region. Grant review committee members from the areas serve to evaluate the proposals and make recommendations for funding.

The online application deadlines for these current grant requests are June 20, 2018 and June 27, 2018, respectively. Visit the grants page on the Community Foundation’s website at www.shastarcf.org/grants for additional application specifics and materials. For further information, contact Program Officer, Amanda Hutchings at amanda@shastarcf.org or call 530.244.1219.

Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since inception in 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $21,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations.