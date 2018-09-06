Grammy-winning, two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash will be performing at the Cascade Theatre on October 3 and has generously donated $20,000 to the community of Redding post-Carr Fire.

“In this time of such tragedy and devastation in the Redding community, I wanted to let people know that I care about them all enough to make a donation from my fee for this concert to be used by those most in need of assistance,” Nash says of the inspiration for his spirited giving.

After witnessing the collaborative spirit of relief efforts following the devastating Carr Fire, Mr. Nash felt compelled to contribute in some way in addition to simply playing his part in the efforts to return to normalcy by performing as already planned. A direct donation of $15,000 will go to the Shasta Regional Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund. Additionally, another $5,000 worth of tickets has been purchased by Nash to be distributed through I Love Redding – a California non-profit corporation aiding victims affected by the Carr Fire.

Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his long and multi-faceted career, stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century. His remarkable body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies and to the iconic recordings of Crosby Stills & Nash (and Young), and through his beloved solo recordings, continues all the way to This Path Tonight (2016), his most recent solo album. Fifteen of his songs are celebrated in the 2018 release, Over the Years…, a 2-disc collection of some of Nash’s best-known works from the past 50 years and more than a dozen unreleased demos and mixes. Audiences can expect to hear his many songs that are part of a generation’s DNA, including “Teach Your Children”, “Our House”, “Marrakesh Express”, “Just A Song Before I Go”, “Immigration Man”, “Military Madness” and “Chicago/We Can Change The Word”, amongst others.

For more information, visit the Cascade Theatre’s website – cascadetheatre.org or by calling the box office – 530-243-8877.