Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. and First Lady Anne Gust Brown will host the 86th Annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 7th on the West Steps of the State Capitol.

This year’s tree is a 65-foot-tall white fir from the Latour Demonstration State Forest located near Redding in Shasta County, the sixth Capitol Christmas tree to come from a state forest managed by CAL FIRE on behalf of the public.

The tree is decorated with over 900 hand-crafted ornaments made by children and adults with developmental disabilities who receive services and support from the state’s development centers and 21 nonprofit regional centers.

The Governor and First Lady Anne Gust Brown will light the Capitol Christmas tree with 7-year-old Sofia Garcia of Los Angeles. It will be illuminated by approximately 10,000 ultra-low wattage LED lights.

Kitty O’Neal of KFBK Radio will emcee the ceremony, which will also feature performances by the California Army National Guard’s DET 1, 40th Infantry Division Band, Brass Quintet, the Governor’s Own; students from the Oakland Military Institute and Oakland School for the Arts; Mariachi Puente; and St. Paul’s Baptist Church Choir.

When: Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Where: California State Capitol, West Steps, Sacramento, CA 95814