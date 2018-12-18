David Paris, 48, of Redding, has been appointed to the California Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Paris has been a utilization reviewer and file remote reviewer for Premier File Review LLC since 2018, an instructor for continuing education at the California Chiropractic Association since 2015, adjunct clinical faculty at the University of Western States since 2014, a chiropractor at the Anderson Walk-in Medical Clinic since 2014, an independent medical examiner for the Exam Works Corporation since 2012, adjunct clinical faculty at Palmer College of Chiropractic since 2009 and a chiropractor at the Veterans Health Administration in Redding since 2005. He was the owner at Active Care Chiropractic from 2002 to 2009 and was a chiropractic case manager at Professional Dynamics Corporation from 2004 to 2006. He was a chiropractic consultant for the State Compensation Insurance Fund from 2004 to 2006 and a qualified medical evaluator at the California Division of Workers’ Compensation from 2002 to 2009 and from 2011 to 2013. He was a staff chiropractor for Sutter Health at Work Medical Associates from 2003 to 2005, a chiropractor at Redding Industrial Occupational Health from 2003 to 2004, an associate doctor at Redding Chiropractic Clinic from 2001 to 2003 and an emergency medical technician at Goodhew Ambulance from 1989 to 1990. Paris completed the primary spine practitioner certification program at the University of Pittsburgh and is board certified with the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board. He is a member of the Council on Chiropractic Education Site Team Academy and the Chiropractic Clinical Guidelines and Practice Parameters Board. Paris is a past chair of the California Chiropractic Association’s Governmental Affairs Committee and a member of the Veterans Health Administration’s National Tele-Rehabilitation Advisory Board and National Chiropractic Field Advisory Committee. He is a member of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress, California Chiropractic Association and American Chiropractic Association. Paris earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Paris is registered without party preference.

Lea Tate, 43, of Anderson, has been appointed to the California Board of Psychology. Tate has been a clinical psychologist at the Department of Veterans Affairs and associate administrator at the Patient’s Hospital of Redding since 2008. She was a clinical psychologist, a post-doctoral intern at Kaiser Permanente from 2001 to 2008 and a pre-doctoral intern at Mariposa Counseling Center from 2000 to 2001. Tate is president of the University of California, Berkeley Northern C’s Alumni Association and a member of the One SAFE Place Board of Directors, Umoja Board of Advisors at Shasta College, Dignity Health, Mercy Medical Center Advisory Council and the American Association of University Women. She earned a Master of Arts degree in clinical psychology and a Doctor of Psychology degree from the California School of Professional Psychology. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Tate is a Democrat.

Other appointments made this day:

Carel Mountain, 59, of Fair Oaks, has been appointed to the California Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians. Mountain has been director of nursing at Sacramento City College since 2016 and an online instructor at the University of Phoenix since 2006. She was a professor at Shasta College from 1997 to 2016. Mountain is a member of the California Organization of Associate Degree Nursing Program Directors, National League for Nursing and Sigma Theta Tau. She earned a Master of Science degree in nursing administration and education from Sonoma State University and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from California State University, Fresno. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mountain is a Democrat.

Michael Lewis, 56, of Oakland, has been appointed to the California Earthquake Early Warning Advisory Board. Lewis has been vice president of electric distribution operations at the Pacific Gas and Electric Company since 2018. He held several positions at Duke Energy from 2012 to 2018, including chief distribution officer, chief transmission officer and senior vice president electric utility. Lewis was senior vice president of energy delivery operations from 2008 to 2012, where he was vice president of distribution operations from 2004 to 2007 and regional vice president coastal region from 2000 to 2003. He held several positions at the Florida Power Corporation from 1986 to 1999, including director of field operations, district manager at the Pinellas Park location, district manager at the Crystal River location, engineer at the central Florida location, engineer at the Saint Petersburg location and engineer at Tarpon Springs. Lewis is a member of the Association of Edison Illumination Companies. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Nova Southeastern University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Lewis is a Democrat.

Nola Kennedy, 56, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board. Kennedy has served as a professor at California State University, Northridge since 2018, where she was an associate professor from 2013 to 2018. She was an assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles from 2000 to 2013 and manager of industrial hygiene at Drucker Health and Safety Management Inc. from 1987 to 1994. Kennedy is a member of the California Industrial Hygiene Council and American Industrial Hygiene Association. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Science degree in environmental health science from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kennedy is a Democrat.

Mary Harb Sheets, 65, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Board of Psychology. Harb Sheets has been a clinical psychologist in private practice since 1994 and a senior consultant and staff psychologist at Workplace Guardians Inc. since 2000. She was adjunct faculty in advanced law and ethics at Alliant International University from 2012 to 2018, student services professional and counseling psychologist at San Diego State University from 1990 to 1998 and a registered psychological assistant to Gary De Voss, Ph.D. from 1992 to 1994. Harb Sheets is a member of the California Psychological Association, American Psychological Association, San Diego Psychological Association, National Register of Health Services Psychologists and the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Association: Task Force on Psychological Issues. She earned a Master of Science degree and Doctor of Philosophy degree in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Harb Sheets is registered without party preference.

Carolyn McAloon, 49, of San Ramon, has been appointed to the California Board of Podiatric Medicine. McAloon has been a doctor of podiatric medicine at Bay Area Foot Care since 1999. She is a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association, California Podiatric Medical Association and the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. McAloon earned a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the California College of Podiatric Medicine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. McAloon is a Democrat.

Deidre Robinson, 62, of Vacaville, has been reappointed to the California Board of Accountancy, where she has served since 2015. Robinson has been a national recruiter for Premier Financial Alliance since 2018. She was director of outreach at John F. Kennedy University from 2017 to 2018, director of strategic alliances at Golden Gate University from 2007 to 2015, manager of corporate education at the University of Phoenix, Western Region from 2000 to 2006, a business manager at Dun and Bradstreet from 1995 to 2000 and a training manager at the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office from 1988 to 1995. Robinson is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and the Association of California Community College Administrators. She is a member at large of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Tau Upsilon Omega Chapter. Robinson earned a Master of Science degree in human resource management from Golden Gate University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Robinson is a Democrat.

Michael Savoy, 67, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Board of Accountancy, where he has served since 2010. Savoy has been a shareholder at Gumbiner Savett Inc. since 1995 and was managing director from 2005 to 2015. He was a partner at Savoy and Colin from 1981 to 1994. Savoy is treasurer for the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the finance committee, executive committee and board. He is a member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Savoy is a Republican.

Mark Silverman, 67, of Santa Monica, has been reappointed to the California Board of Accountancy, where he has been vice president since 2018 and has served as a member since 2014. Silverman has been an advisor at Wanderly since 2018, at Georgetown Biopharma since 2017 and at Westhaven Therapeutics since 2015. He has been an entrepreneur in residence at the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business since 2013. Silverman was an advisor at WynnStarr Foods Inc. in 2013 and held multiple positions at ScrollMotion Inc. from 2009 to 2013, including executive vice president and chief operating officer. He was a principal at YQ Holdings Group from 2002 to 2009, executive vice president at US Interactive from 1998 to 2001 and chief operating officer at Digital Evolution Inc. from 1996 to 1998. Silverman was vice president at Coast Converters Inc. from 1981 to 1996 and served as an attorney advisor at the Federal Trade Commission from 1976 to 1980. Silverman earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Silverman is registered without party preference.

Dennis Alfieri, 60, of Pasadena, has been appointed to the California Horse Racing Board of Directors. Alfieri has been chief executive officer of the Sheriff’s Youth Foundation since 2017. He was principal and a founding partner at Bantry Property Services LLC from 2005 to 2010 and general partner and founder of Twin Palms Restaurants from 1991 to 2005. Alfieri is a member of the Pasadena Optimist Club and the Los Angeles County Harbor Commission. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Alfieri is a Republican.

Debra Reed, 62, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Horse Racing Board of Directors. Reed held several positions at Sempra Energy from 2010 to 2018, including executive chairman, chairman, president and chief executive officer and executive vice president. She held several positions at San Diego Gas and Electric and Southern California Gas Company from 2000 to 2010, including president and chief executive officer, president and chief operating officer and president and chief financial officer. Reed is a member of the Board of Trustees and Board of Directors of the Rady Children Hospital Health Center. She is a member of the Caterpillar Inc. Board of Directors, Chevron Corporation Board of Directors and the State Farm Mutual Board of Directors. She is also a member of the Business Council, University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering Board of Councilors and the International Women’s Forum. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Reed is registered without party preference.

Dionne McClain, 50, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Board of Chiropractic Examiners, where she has served since 2014. McClain has been a chiropractor for McClain Sports and Wellness Inc. since 2000. She was an adjunct professor at Southern California University of Health Sciences from 2008 to 2014, a chiropractor and team consultant for the Los Angeles Avengers from 2000 to 2001 and held several positions in the University of Southern California Athletic Medicine Department from 1989 to 2005, including chiropractor, consultant and assistant athletic trainer. She is a member of the California Consortium on Health, Association for the Care of Elite and Professional Athletes, American Public Health Association, California Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association. McClain earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. McClain is a Democrat.