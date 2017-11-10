Good News Rescue staff member viciously attacked

A vicious attack at the Good News Rescue Mission this early morning ended with an employee of the Rescue Mission in the hospital and the suspect being arrested at South City Park.

Jim Hall, 44 years of Redding, works at the Good News Rescue Mission on South Market Street as a supervisor in the dining facility. He encountered Martin Dalbec, 29 years of age of Redding, inside the dining facility causing a disturbance at approximately 8:45 am. Dalbec had been denied services due to his prior threats and disturbances at the Rescue Mission.

Hall confronted Dalbec alongside another employee and escorted Dalbec into the alley in an effort to keep Dalbec calm and prevent any issues inside the dining hall. Without warning, Dalbec turned on Hall and knocked Hall to the ground. Dalbec then began kicking Hall in the head repeatedly. Witnesses called for help immediately. Dalbec left the location prior to officers and medical personnel arriving.

Hall had serious abrasions and bruising to his face and eyes. Hall was ultimately released from the hospital and will need a significant amount of time to heal as a result of the attack. Hall also stated his wallet was missing and believed Dalbec took it. Hall stated his wallet was in his back pocket before he left the dining hall but it wasn’t with Hall when the ambulance arrived.

Officer Dave Chapman conducted the initial investigation and located Dalbec at South City Park within 30 minutes of the attack. Dalbec admitted to attacking Hall but denied taking any property belonging to the victim. Dalbec didn’t have the wallet upon contact.

Dalbec was positively identified by a witness and was arrested. Dalbec was found to be on parole for assault with a deadly weapon as well. Dalbec was booked for robbery, battery with serious bodily injury, and a parole violation. The case has been forwarded to the Shasta County District Attorney’s office for review and filing.