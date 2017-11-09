As the mission prepares for their 20th Annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet, the freezer is slowly filling with frozen turkeys, but the Good News Rescue Mission is still shy of its goal of having enough to provide 500 turkeys to families in need during each of the holidays. Good News Rescue Mission’s 20th Annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet will take place, Wednesday, November 22nd from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Mission’s dining hall at 3075 Veda Street. More than 300 volunteers are expected to serve up approximately 1,000 meals, and give away 500 frozen turkeys, about 10,000 pounds of emergency food, 500 coats and the unlimited love of Christ.

“I am so grateful for our amazing and generous community,” said Jonathan Anderson, the Mission’s Director. “It’s a privilege to serve not only the homeless during this time of year, but also families who need just a little help to celebrate the Holiday’s together at home.”

Shasta Regional Medical Center will again assist with preparing the traditional turkey dinners. The banquet features an Honorary Chair from the community each hour. The Great Thanksgiving Banquet personifies how the Mission has helped so many people over that last five decades – through Christ’s love and a community of generous and good-willed people. Turkey donations are still being requested before Wednesday November 22 to help the nearly 800 local families in need during the holidays.

“We want to make sure the community knows this is their event, and that they are invited. This celebration is about bringing people together and celebrating with each other all of God’s blessings,” said Anderson.

For more information, please contact Janet Shields at 530-242-5920 extension 132.

ABOUT THE GOOD NEWS RESCUE MISSION

The Good News Rescue Mission was founded in Redding, California in 1964 by a group of concerned Christians in our community. For thousands of men, women and children, the Mission has provided food, shelter, clothing, and spiritual hope through the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Since 1995, the Mission has expanded services to include the New Life Drug and Alcohol Recovery programs for men and women, transitional housing for graduates of that program, work search, free dental services, our “Journey Home” family reunification program as well as education and job readiness programs through our Academic Center.

