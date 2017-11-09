“We need turkeys,” said Good News Rescue Mission Executive Director, Jonathan Anderson in announcing the 18th annual “Stuff the Truck” food drive to be held on Wednesday, November 15th at Taylor Motors in Redding. The Good News Rescue Mission and co-host ServiceMaster by Cronic are teaming up this year to help over 1000 local families in need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The food drive kicks off at Taylor Motors starting at 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. This year’s Stuff the Truck aims to collect enough canned food and frozen birds to allow the working poor and needy neighbors who are not homeless to prepare traditional Holiday meals at home. To assist the roughly 1000 families for both major holidays, the Mission and ServiceMaster by Cronic have set a goal to gather 1,000 turkeys and canned food goods needed to make complete holiday meals.

In addition, the Mission plans to serve between 1,000 and 1,400 meals at its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet on November 22. There, some families will also receive a frozen turkey with all the trimmings to allow them to celebrate Thanksgiving meals at home with their families. Local media is pulling together to help with, Don Burton of K-Shasta and Jake Easy of KWLZ, Dave Tappan from RED, and Logan Kane from Q97 who will be broadcasting live from the drive. Trucks from the Good News Rescue Mission and ServiceMaster by Cronic will be on hand to help collect donations.

“When all the local charities and generous people and businesses come together like this, our community wins,” complimented Anderson. “The needs are great this year, but with this kind of cooperation, I know we can meet them and help hardworking families experience a happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas at home.”

“I am so grateful for our amazing and generous community,” said Jonathan Anderson, the Mission’s Director. “It’s a privilege to serve not only the homeless during this time of year, but also families who need just a little help to celebrate the Holiday’s together at home.”

For more information, please contact Janet Shields at 530-242-5920 extension 132.

ABOUT THE GOOD NEWS RESCUE MISSION

The Good News Rescue Mission was founded in Redding, California in 1964 by a group of concerned Christians in our community. For thousands of men, women and children, the Mission has provided food, shelter, clothing, and spiritual hope through the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Since 1995, the Mission has expanded services to include the New Life Drug and Alcohol Recovery programs for men and women, transitional housing for graduates of that program, work search, free dental services, our “Journey Home” family reunification program as well as education and job readiness programs through our Academic Center.

By the Grace of God and through your generosity the Mission provided the following in 2016