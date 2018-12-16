Give the ultimate gift of cultural understanding by hosting a foreign exchange student this upcoming year! ASSE International Student Exchange, a public benefit organization, is seeking local host families for high school students from over 30 countries: Spain, Germany, Thailand, Denmark, Portugal, South Korea, Italy, France, The former Soviet Union Countries, Norway and more!

Couples, single parents, and families with & without children in the home are all encouraged to host! You can choose to host a student for a semester or for the school year.

Each ASSE student is fully insured, brings his/her own personal spending money and expects to contribute to his/her share of household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles.

Imagine the world of peace and greater understanding. Imagine yourself as part of the solution! Today’s teens are tomorrow’s parents, international business people and possibly even future political leaders! Share your corner of America by helping a foreign exchange student experience life in your area!

Local area representatives are also needed to recruit and screen both potential host families and potential U.S. students interested in studying abroad. Representatives supervise the exchange students living in their community, organize activities with the students throughout the year and provide support to host families, students and schools. Area representatives receive a stipend for each student placed and supervised.

For more information, call (800) 733-2773, go online at www.ASSEhosts.com or email asseusawest@asse.com