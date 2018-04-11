On May 5, 2018, Park Cedro Community Park Board members, with the help of community volunteers, will be holding its annual Spring park clean-up day.

Starting at 8:00 a.m., the public is welcomed to come help with picking up trash and systematic park upkeep. Also, picnic tables, benches, and park equipment will be receiving a scrubbing.

Bring yourself and friends along with gloves and tools such as rakes, shovels, weed-whackers, wheelbarrows, and lawn mowers for an awarding day by volunteering at our lovely community park.

For more information or questions email info@pcpark.org