The Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce will once again bring beautiful classic cars to the east valley from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 23, 2018, for the 18th Annual Show n’ Shine located at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel parking lot on Deschutes Road in Palo Cedro.

Again, this year there will be many business sponsored trophies to be distributed to those mighty-fine exhibits, including, “Best of Show” sponsored by the Chamber.

In addition to a parking lot overflowing with stunning vehicles, the event will also feature several wonderful raffles and 50/50 prizes. Ortega’s Restaurant Taco Truck will provide food for purchase.

Call for more information or to pre-register your show car at 547-2266. Money collected goes back into the community through several charitable events and programs.