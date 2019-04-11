The Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Ark Design Construction & Roofing Company, located 9470 Deschutes Rd, Palo Cedro is this year’s Show N Shine major sponsor. The Chamber would like to thank them for their continuous support and contribution.

The Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce will once again bring beautiful classic cars to the east valley from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, for the 19th Annual Show n’ Shine located at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel parking lot on Deschutes Road in Palo Cedro.

Again, this year there will be many business sponsored trophies to be distributed to those mighty-fine exhibits, including, “Best of Show” sponsored by the Chamber.

In addition to a parking lot overflowing with stunning vehicles, the event will also feature several wonderful raffles, and 50/50 prizes. Ortega’s Restaurant Taco Truck will provide food for purchase.

The Chamber would like to thank the Show N Shine TROPHY and RAFFLE SPONSORS.

Trophy Sponsors—Goodtimes Pizza, Consignment Corner, Ortega’s Restaurant, Matt Iles/Farmers Insurance, Realtor Amanda Memeo w/ The Real Estate Group, Valero (In & Out Mini Market), Point S Tire, Anderson Walk-in Clinic, Tread Tech Tire, Premier Oil Change, Axner Excavating, Louck’s Grading & Water Truck and East Valley Times

Raffle Item Sponsors—Palo Cedro Auto Parts, Goodtimes Pizza, Cedar Tree Restaurant, Holiday Market, S.N.A.P., Susan Bradfield, Les Schwab, East Valley Times and Stillwater Therapy Center

Call for more information or to pre-register your show car at (530) 547-3216. Money collected goes back into the community through several charitable events and programs.