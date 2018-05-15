Genocide No More—Save Darfur and Shasta County Citizens Advocating Respect are sponsoring “Experiences of a Genocide Survivor” Friday, June 1 at 7:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 1825 East St.

Egide Ntawangundi, who survived the genocide in Rwanda, is a student at Shasta College. The Rwandan Genocide is one of the heaviest moments in human history. Approximately 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered in a carefully organized program of genocide over a 100 day period—making history as the quickest killing that the world has ever witnessed. Refreshments will be served. There will be a free will offering.