On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Garett Cook from the Foothill-Palo Cedro FFA Chapter received the Proficiency award in the area of Viticulture Production at the 91st California FFA Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California. Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Garett is a high school senior at Foothill High School. For the past three years, Garett has worked in the Vineyards and Winery at Anselmo in Shingletown, California. Garett is planning to continue working at Anselmo while attending the heavy equipment operator program at Shasta College. More than 6,500 students cheered as Garett accepted the award.

