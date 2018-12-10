The Shasta-Trinity National Forest will soon begin the Northwoods Deuce fuels reduction project on Shasta Lake near Packers Bay south of O’Brien Mountain and west of Interstate 5. The main goal of this project is to reduce the severity of future wildfires and provide added protection for communities in the wildland urban interface. The total project includes approximately 1,250 acres of prescribed fire operations and mechanical treatment which crews should complete by the end of January 2019.

Northwoods Deuce project managers plan to conduct prescribed fire operations on up to 600 acres between Packers Bay and Halfway Cove starting December 9. “The prescribed fire will create a landscape with a reduced amount of ladder fuels and dead vegetation, making fire suppression efforts easier. Once treated, the site will provide a safer place for firefighters to work and better opportunities to control future wildfires,” explained Prescribed Fire & Fuels Specialist Andrew Spain.

Actual project initiation dates will depend upon local weather and fuel conditions. Smoke will be visible from many areas around Shasta Lake, along Interstate 5 near Bridge Bay, and north of Redding. Residual smoke may be visible for several days and project managers will be working with the Air Quality Management Board to ensure compliance with air quality regulations and health and safety conditions.

For more information or updates about burn progress, please contact Andrew Spain at the Shasta Lake Ranger Station, (530) 242-5548 or visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6239/.