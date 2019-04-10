Dear Shasta Library supporters,

I am writing to ask for your support for the proposed new library in Burney. The Burney library is part of the Shasta Libraries system. They want to expand their space from 2,000SF to 4,400SF and relocate to Main Street in Burney.

On April 16, 2019, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors will meet to discuss final approval of the plan.

There are many ways to show your support.

You can attend the meeting on April 16, 9 am 1450 Court St., Suite 308B, Redding You can send a letter to the Record Searchlight at letters@redding.com You can contact the Shasta County Board of Supervisors email at clerkoftheboard@co.shasta.ca.us. Request the Clerk to distribute the email to each of the Supervisors and Shasta County Executive Officer, Mr. Larry Lees

In 2008, Shasta County entered a community benefit agreement with the Hatchet Ridge Wind LLC. Hatchet Ridge Wind provided a grant of $1 million and an additional $100,000 per year for 20 years. The payments are to be used for the benefit of Burney and the surrounding area.

In 2009, Friends of the Intermountain Library made the expansion and relocation of the Burney Branch Library a priority. In 2012, Shasta County agreed to a preliminary feasibility study for a new library building. The study was completed in 2013. In 2014, the study was presented to the Board of Supervisors, and the Board approved and set aside a $400,000 grant for a new library building contingent upon the formulation of a feasible plan and successful fundraising by FOIL.

That plan is now a reality. FOIL has identified the best location for the new library, the Roper building on Main Street in Burney. FOIL will request that the Shasta County Board of Supervisors authorize staff to use the $400,000 for the acquisition of the new building and related costs as approved in 2014. Funding for the project is projected as follows: