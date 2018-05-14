To continue the community conversation about Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and how to build resiliency, Shasta HHSA, First 5 Shasta and the Shasta Strengthening Families collaborative is hosting a FREE screening of the documentary Resilience and a town hall discussion at the Cascade Theater on May 17th. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the film will begin at 6 p.m.

Resilience: the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope delves into the science of ACEs and explores efforts being made to treat and prevent toxic stress. This documentary was an official selection for the Sundance Film Festival and has won critical acclaim nationally.

“Resilience is a well-done film and features experts in this field, including Dr. Robert Anda and Laura Porter who have trained 25 ACE Interface trainers here in Shasta County,” said HHSA-Public Health Branch Director Terri Fields Hosler. “We now know that our high ACE scores are the WHY behind the health and social issues facing our community including addiction, chronic diseases and homelessness. This town hall will focus on the WHAT we can do to build residence and promote hope for a healthier community.”

Click here to register for this FREE event, For more information on ACEs and Resilience and how to host or attend a training go to www.shastastrongfamilies.org. To see the trailer for Resilience click here.