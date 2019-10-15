The Children’s Hope Alliance (formerly the Shasta Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council) is offering a free Mandated Child Abuse Reporter Training that will instruct participants how to identify suspected child abuse and the reporting responsibilities. It is designed to assist the general public, educators, health practitioners, law enforcement officers, child care providers, volunteers, social workers, religious and youth group workers, all individuals who are mandated to report as part of their job, in understanding their respective duties and responsibilities under the California state law.

This one-hour workshop will take place on October 16, 2019 at 6:30 pm at the Children’s Hope Alliance training room located at 2280 Benton Dr. Building C, Redding, CA 96003. No registration is required. For more information call 530-242-2020 or email info@hopeshasta.org

Mandated Reporters are required by law to act when they suspect child abuse and neglect. This training provides a comprehensive overview including: what, when, and where to report, the four types of child abuse, mandated reporter’s legal responsibilities and protections, confidentiality of reporting party, how to generate an accurate report, what happens with a report once it is made and current updates on the law.

The training is taught through lecture, power point, and visuals. Handouts will also be provided. Learn how to protect our children, and keep them safe. Each participant will receive a certificate of completion upon request for a small fee.

For more information about Mandated Reporting , please visit our website at www.childrenshopeshasta.org email info@hopeshasta.org or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ childrenshopeshasta