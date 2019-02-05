Frankie Gavin

Saturday, February 9th at 7 p.m.

Frankie Gavin’s musical accomplishments and performances are legendary. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see one of the premier fiddlers on stage anywhere in the world.

Renowned Irish Fiddler and recording artist with Stephan Grappelli, the Rolling Stones and Elvis Costello. He has also performed for royalty and Presidents and it is truly amazing we will have him here!

Visit Frankie on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=RBNlvkZS2mU

For tickets and directions visit:

http://www.thestudiocottonwood.com/home.html