Thanks to You, Community Disaster Relief Fund Approaches $2 Million

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” Sisters Beatrix, Adalee, and Fiona from Hayfork, CA recently donated $96 in proceeds from their lemonade stand to the Community Disaster Relief Fund

Big and small, from near and far, donations will be used as support for nonprofit organizations and public entities that have a defined role in the short-term and long-term recovery from the Carr Fire. This will include critical services such as emergency food distribution, shelter and long-term housing, emotional and spiritual care, economic and rental assistance, education, healthcare, and more to those affected by the disaster. We are honored to be trusted recipients to manage these funds for the greatest good in our regional recovery.

North State Giving Tuesday orientation workshops are underway

Tuesday Orientation Workshop dates for nonprofits in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties are here! We have added more options, click Tuesday, Nov. 27th online giving event. North State GivingOrientation Workshop dates for nonprofits in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties are here! We have added more options, click HERE to register for one that works for you. Remember, attendance at an Orientation Workshop is required for participation in theonline giving event.

Board of Directors Elects New Officers We start our 2018-19 fiscal year under new Board leadership. Above, Left to Right: Chair, Jon Halfhide; Secretary, Joan Favero; Treasurer, Patricia Bergman; Vice Chair, Ryan Denham.

Community Leaders Appointed

to the Board of Directors

At our July meeting, we welcomed our newest Board members. Below, Left to Right: Terry Taforo, Cheryl Forbes, Brian Seamans and Forrest Wilder. Not pictured: Jake Mangas.