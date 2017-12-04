Shasta County residents have much higher rates of Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACEs, than the national average, but what does that mean for our community?

To discuss how addressing ACEs can improve Shasta County’s health, Stand Against Stigma is holding the “Facing ACEs” forum.

The forum will be from 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday December 5th, 2017 at Redding First United Methodist Church, 1825 East Street. From 5:30-6 p.m. prior to the forum, there will be a reception with live music.

The event will provide participants a foundational knowledge of ACEs, which research indicates increase a person’s risk of developing mental health challenges and chronic physical health problems later in life. Featured speakers will include local advocates who’ll discuss the resiliency they developed after experiencing childhood trauma as well as HHSA experts who have been providing trauma informed care or ACEs training.

Participants will help define what ACEs are and the impact they have, share perspectives on resiliency and begin a conversation that could help shape the future of Shasta County.

Panelists include:

Greg Burgin Jr. – Tribal Council Member of the Wintu Tribe of Northern California and Brave Faces/Stand Against Stigma advocate

Dee Dee Lahey – Brave Faces/Stand Against Stigma advocate

Dianna Wagner – HHSA Director of Children and Family Services Branch.

Jonathon Freeman – HHSA Community Organizer, Certified ACEs Trainer.

To learn how Shasta County residents are changing minds about mental illness, visit www.standagainststigma.com. To learn more about ACEs, visit the Shasta Strengthening Families Collaborative’s web site at www.shastastrongfamilies.org.