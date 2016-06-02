Home Feature Story Former President Clinton graces the north state Feature Story Former President Clinton graces the north state 06/02/2016 148 1 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Jim Reed running for U.S. Congress and Redding Mayor Missy McArthur speak before former President Clinton A mini Hillary supporter On June 2, 2016, Former President Bill Clinton spoke to a maximum capacity room of 500 in the Shasta College cafeteria and turning away approximately 300, who stood outside listening to a loud speaker. to be continued 1 COMMENT Nice photos! Looking forward to the rest of the story! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment
