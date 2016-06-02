3

Jim Reed running for U.S. Congress and Redding Mayor Missy McArthur speak before former President Clinton
A mini Hillary supporter
On June 2, 2016, Former President Bill Clinton spoke to a maximum capacity room of 500 in the Shasta College cafeteria and turning away approximately 300, who stood outside listening to a loud speaker.

