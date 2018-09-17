Shasta-Trinity National Forest visitors – especially hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts, should be extra cautious because of extreme fire danger conditions. Fire restrictions are in effect and campfires are only allowed in designated fire safe areas. To view the Fire Restriction Order visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd588247.pdf . A valid California Campfire Permit is required outside designated campsites to use portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel. A campfire permit can be obtained at any Forest Service, BLM, CAL FIRE offices, or issued by Forest Service field personnel. Campfire permits are also available online by visiting http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit/ . Be advised you must print and sign the permit.

As a result of the recent Hirz and Delta Fires portions of the forest are closed to the public. These areas pose a significant health and safety risk and a Forest Closure Order has been issued. Certain hunting zones are affected by these closures, and entry to these closed forest lands is prohibited. To view the current Forest Closure Orders for the Delta and Hirz Fires, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/stnf/alerts-notices/?cid=stelprdb5392380&width=full . Hunters should also contact private land owners within hunting zones to ensure hunting access is permitted on these private lands.