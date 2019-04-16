Hayfork, Calif. – Please come join the U.S. Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and other local cooperators for a day of Fire Prevention education and a BBQ on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the intersection of Rattlesnake and Post Mountain Roads south of Hayfork.

“The Shasta-Trinity National Forest Fire Prevention Program is committed to reducing the incidence of human-caused fires, mostly through educational efforts and personal contacts,” said Fire Prevention Technician Eric Patton. “We hope that this event will be a fun way to bring together the community to talk about the very important topic of preventing wildfires.”

A Hmong interpreter will be present at the event. For more information, please contact the Hayfork Ranger Station at (530) 628-5227. For more information about the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, please visit our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/stnf.