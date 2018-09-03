Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials have issued revised closure orders for National Forest System land impacted by the Carr and Hirz Fires effective August 31, 2018. The purpose of these closures is to reduce the risk of injury to the public from ongoing fire suppression and repair activities on National Forest System land within the closure areas.

A reduction in the amount of closed land has been approved for the Carr Fire after a safety review and better assessment of fire repair needs. In order to further protect the public, the Hirz Fire Closure order was amended and now includes the portion of the Pacific Crest Trail between Ash Camp (Mile marker 1471) to where the trail crosses over Interstate-5 (Mile marker 1501).

The newly revised closure orders and area maps posted on the forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/stnf/alerts-notices/?cid=stelprdb5392380&width=full.

The Carr Fire began on July 23, 2018 and was contained on August 30, 2018. Approximately 30,196 acres of the total 229,651 acres of land involved with the fire is managed by the U.S. Forest Service. The Hirz Fire began on August 9, 2018 and has consumed 36,083 acres as of August 31, 2018. It is presently 39% contained.

To view a .pdf version of this press release click here.