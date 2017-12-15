WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Shasta-Trinity National Forest Supervisor Dave Myers is pleased to announce both the interim and permanent district rangers for the Trinity River Management Unit (TRMU).

Jeff Mai is now serving as the interim or Acting, District Ranger on the TRMU. He is a graduate of Humboldt State University with a B.A. in Forest Resource Management and has been with the U.S. Forest Service since 1985. Most of his career has been spent in California working at district, forest and regional levels with every resource area in some way, though his primary background is timber. He is normally the Forest Health Protection National Aviation Safety Manager and Aerial Survey Program Manager based out of Fort Collins, Colorado.

Jeff’s personal interests include family, recreation and art. His father lives in Vacaville, California, and he also has family living in Redding, California, so Jeff is happy to be near family for a few months. He is happily married to a wonderful woman living in Colorado and they enjoy pretty much every outdoor sport. Jeff has backpacked in the Trinity Alps Wilderness and climbed Mt. Shasta.

Jeff says,“I am thrilled to be back in northern California on this forest and look forward to serving you well. Please stop by and say hello.”

Joe Smailes, from the Plumas National Forest, has accepted the permanent District Ranger position on the TRMU. He will be starting his new assignment mid-February. Joe has been a Supervisory Forester on the Mt. Hough Ranger District for the past nine years, where he has excelled at building teams and building a strong integrated vegetation program. Prior to his career in the Forest Service, Joe held assignments in private timber industry and was a California Registered Professional Forester and a private certified forest landowner. Joe is very excited to come back to Weaverville, where he worked in 1978-79. He has demonstrated a real focus on building teams, working with communities, and getting work done on the ground.

Joe has a wonderful wife of 41 years and five children. He and his wife enjoy getting involved in the community, including church activities as well as coaching and playing sports.

Joe says, “I am humbled and very excited to receive the honor of leading the Trinity River Management Unit as District Ranger. I have always believed that one individual can attain a worthy target, but take a team with a strong coordinated effort and a common goal, and the possibilities are unlimited.”

