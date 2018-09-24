REDDING, Calif. — Get paid to make a difference! Now is your chance to work in a field that allows you to enjoy the beautiful landscape of the National Forest and help sustain the nations’ forests for future generations.

Between now through October 12, 2018, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest will be just one of the Forest Service locations in California that will be accepting job applications for the 2019 Spring/Summer season. Positions are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services, and archaeology.

“Caring for the land and serving the people,” is more than just the agency motto. Working for the Forest Service is a rewarding adventure that allows you to give back to your community, improve your National Forests, and learn about natural and cultural conservation.

Those interested must apply between September 17- October 12, 2018, at www.usajobs.gov to be considered.

Individuals interested in finding more information about a specific position should contact their local Forest Service Offices where the position is hosted: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/stnf/about-forest/offices.

For additional employment information visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/stnf/home/?cid=FSM9_008935