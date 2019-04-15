Come visit their booth at this year’s Whole Earth and Watershed Festival in Redding on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit their website at http://wholeearthandwatershedfestival.org/activities/ Age group: All ages Fees: Free entrance

Mt. Shasta, Calif. – The Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Shasta McCloud Management Unit is hosting a volunteer clean-up for Earth Day April 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. along Hotlum Road 42N15 off Hwy 97 north of Weed. Afterward, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., all are invited to the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station Open House for presentations on forest projects and refreshments.

“We appreciate the tremendous efforts of our volunteers, partners, neighbors and employees for their support in helping keep National Forest System lands around Mt. Shasta clean and beautiful,” said District Ranger Carolyn Napper. “After the clean-up we invite everyone over to the open house at the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station. These events symbolize the Forest Service’s commitment to Earth Day by helping to remove trash from the Forest and to educate the communities on local forest projects that benefit them.”

For the clean-up, please meet at the Hotlum Road clean-up site at 9 a.m. and bring gloves and wear work clothes and sturdy shoes. The Forest Service will provide trash bags and equipment to haul everything away.

At the Ranger Station, two presentations will be given at 3 and 6 p.m. covering the Mount Shasta visitor survey results in order to accommodate people that work during the afternoon hours. The presentation schedule is as follows:

3 p.m. Mount Shasta (Everitt Memorial Highway) visitor survey results

4 p.m. Eastside Restoration

5 p.m. Trinity Divide/Gateway Phase II, McBride, Highway 89 project updates

6 p.m. Mount Shasta (Everitt Memorial Highway) visitor survey results

Snacks, pizza, coffee and juices will be provided during the afternoon presentations at the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station located at 204 W. Alma in Mt. Shasta.