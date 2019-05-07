The Shasta Lake Ranger District will be issuing permits for harvesting Spring Mushrooms within the 2018 Carr and Hirz fire areas. The harvest season is set to open May 3, 2019 and will run through July 31, 2019. Please note that the higher elevations within the burned areas received a lot of snow late in the winter. Roads may still be snow covered and impassable. Mushroom harvesting permits for the burn areas are available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following location.

Shasta Lake Ranger Station 14225 Holiday Road Redding, California (530) 275-1587

Forest visitors intending to harvest mushrooms on National Forest lands must purchase a permit. Persons picking or in possession of mushrooms taken from National Forest Lands without a valid, properly filled out permit may be cited. Permits may be purchased from the Shasta Lake Ranger Station at the following rates:

The minimum permit available is a 4 day/20 lb. permit for $20

Each additional day is $5 which allows for 5 lbs. of mushrooms…one week (7 days) is $35 (35 lbs.), 10 days is a $50 (50 lbs.), one month (30 days) would cost $150 (150 lbs.). You may purchase as many permits as needed until the end of the season.

All picking days must be consecutive. Permits from adjoining forests are not valid on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, nor will the Shasta-Trinity National Forest permits be honored on other forests. Remember that some areas and roads may still have closures in place. Refer to the Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM) for road restrictions. Permits are not valid on privately owned lands.

In order to purchase a permit, the harvester must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid ID. Permit holders are required to fill out the harvest log, keeping track of dates collection occurs as well as the pounds harvested. Not doing so may result in the termination of your permit and/or a citation.

In order to ensure wild mushroom sustainability, each permit has additional conditions and restrictions which are intended to regulate the harvest. It is the responsibility of the permit holder to read and understand and abide by those conditions. Please refrain from raking or otherwise disturbing the ground cover when harvesting mushrooms as this inhibits or prevents future growth in that area. In addition, please pack out any trash you may generate. Forest Service law enforcement officers will be patrolling the harvest areas to ensure compliance with the terms and conditions of the permits.

Please note that there are special camping regulations associated with the mushroom harvest season (see permit). Information regarding road or area closures, camping, fire restrictions, and mushroom harvesting is available by calling the office listed above or visiting the Shasta-Trinity National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/stnf.