On April 20, 2018, the Foothill High School men and women track teams won the overall team titles at the West Valley Invitational. The points came down to the final 4×400 event and both teams took first. The Varsity Boys 4 x 400 team now hold a school record of 3:24.86

West Valley High School will be hosting the 2018 Northern Section Track and Field Championships. The meet will feature the top qualifiers in each varsity event and see who will qualify for the State-level meet in Fresno on June 1 and 2.