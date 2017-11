Foothill High School Cross Country team dominated the Varsity Cross Country Section Title held at West Valley High School on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Foothills top 7 runners were acknowledged with Section Honors. (L-R) Claire Durbin, Payton Osborne, Rize Oliveira, Morgan Baseley, Emma Flynn, Grace Dudley, Mason Baseley.

These young ladies will represent Foothill High School and the North Sections at the State Meet on November 25, 2017 in Fresno, Ca