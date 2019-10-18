From: ShastaSportsNetwork

The reputation of the Foothill High School Band far exceeds the standards of perfection and this Friday night will be nothing less. The Foothill Cougar band led by Mitch Bahr will enhance their football game performance with the addition of a Fire Baton Twirler. Haley Moore is a sophomore at Foothill High School began twirling batons at age three with the popular Buckeye Cuties. Her training and dedication to baton has earned her Championships Recognition and awards on the regional, state and national levels. “I’m very excited, it’s going to be fun sharing my school spirit and to be a part of the Foothill band culture,” says Moore who will twirl two fire batons at various times during the football game.

Mitch Bahr is the Director of Instrumental ensembles at Foothill and has taught band for 23 years, 17 of those as the commander of the Foothill Cougar band. Under the direction of the 2016 Shasta County Teacher of the Year. The Foothill band continuously dazzles audiences with field performances and serves in the forefront of school spirit for students, athletes and parents in Northern California. Bahr directs all instrumental ensembles at Foothill including string orchestra, concert band, symphonic band, the Jazz Cats and the Club Cougar Orchestra. Bahr is recognized by the California Teachers Association and praised for his quality of leadership and passion for Musical Arts.

Mitch Bahr is always striving to elevate the pride and showmanship of the Foothill music department.

The Foothill Cougars host the Enterprise Hornets in a conference football game this Friday night at Bill Johnson Community Stadium in Palo Cedro. Everyone is encouraged to come witness the phenomenal Foothill school spirit. Come enjoy the award-winning Foothill Cougar band and see the debut of Haley Moore who will be the first-ever to represent a North State High School by twirling a Fire Baton.