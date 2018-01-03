A Service of the California Farm Bureau Federation Food and Farm News is produced in email and online versions each week by the California Farm Bureau Federation Communications/News Division. For more information, contact us at 916-561-5550; email www.cfbf.com, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter. is produced in email and online versions each week by the California Farm Bureau Federation Communications/News Division. For more information, contact us at 916-561-5550; email news@cfbf.com . Check the Farm Bureau website at, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.