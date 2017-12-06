Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Farmers assess damage from Ventura County fire

The Thomas Fire in Ventura County is burning in an area known for its production of citrus fruit and avocados, but it’s too early yet for authorities to estimate agricultural damage from the fire. The grower group California Citrus Mutual and a local farm advisor say the fire appears to have affected Ventura County groves, but the extent of damage isn’t known. In the Central Valley, cold temperatures this week have not harmed citrus fruit so far.

Tax-reform measures show mixed impact

With federal tax reform headed to a House-Senate conference committee, California farmers and ranchers say they may not gain as much from the package as they had hoped. Although many parts of the bills would help farmers and ranchers, California Farm Bureau Federation analysts say other provisions could be problematic. For example, they say, elimination of a federal deduction for state and local taxes would put California farmers at a disadvantage.

Farm Bureau holds 99th Annual Meeting

UC reports progress in psyllid fight

In a discovery that could help citrus growers fight a dangerous pest, University of California scientists say they have identified the sex pheromone of the Asian citrus psyllid. The psyllid can spread a plant disease that kills citrus trees, and has been found in Southern and Central California. Pest experts say the development holds promise for both preventing the spread of the psyllid and aiding in its control.