Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Study evaluates produce consumption

California does better than the nation as a whole, when it comes to eating recommended daily amounts of fruits and vegetables. But only a small proportion of the state’s residents met the dietary guidelines, according to a new study . In California, 13.6 percent of respondents met the guidelines for fruit intake, compared to 12 percent nationally. For vegetables, about 11 percent of Californians met the goal, compared to 9 percent nationwide.

Farm advisor tests purple sweet potatoes

Purple sweet potatoes could have a bigger future in California. A University of California farm advisor is working with farmers in Merced County, testing sweet potato varieties that have both purple skin and flesh . The farm advisor says the purple potatoes carry even more nutrients that the traditional orange varieties. One purple sweet potato variety is already being grown in California. The farm advisor wants to learn if others might also do well.

Dried persimmons could expand fruit’s market

Experiments with dried persimmons aim to make the fruit more available to more people at more times of the year. Right now, persimmons are available mainly fresh and mostly in California during the autumn. Researchers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture say drying persimmons to make chips would provide more year-round demand for the fruit. Their studies identified six persimmon varieties that tested best for drying taste and texture.

Farmers reduce wheat acreage