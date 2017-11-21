Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Study evaluates produce consumption
California does better than the nation as a whole, when it comes to eating recommended daily amounts of fruits and vegetables. But only a small proportion of the state’s residents met the dietary guidelines, according to a new study. In California, 13.6 percent of respondents met the guidelines for fruit intake, compared to 12 percent nationally. For vegetables, about 11 percent of Californians met the goal, compared to 9 percent nationwide.
Farm advisor tests purple sweet potatoes
Purple sweet potatoes could have a bigger future in California. A University of California farm advisor is working with farmers in Merced County, testing sweet potato varieties that have both purple skin and flesh. The farm advisor says the purple potatoes carry even more nutrients that the traditional orange varieties. One purple sweet potato variety is already being grown in California. The farm advisor wants to learn if others might also do well.
Dried persimmons could expand fruit’s market
Experiments with dried persimmons aim to make the fruit more available to more people at more times of the year. Right now, persimmons are available mainly fresh and mostly in California during the autumn. Researchers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture say drying persimmons to make chips would provide more year-round demand for the fruit. Their studies identified six persimmon varieties that tested best for drying taste and texture.
Farmers reduce wheat acreage
With large supplies of wheat available on the worldwide market, California farmers say they won’t be planting as much this year. Russia has emerged as a large wheat producer, with those supplies added to the world market. That has driven wheat prices down, leading farmers to reduce acreage both in California and nationally. California farmers say they’re planting alternative crops such as lettuce, onions, garbanzo beans and barley.
