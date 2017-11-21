Happy Thanksgiving from the California Farm Bureau Federation Nov. 22 , and will be closed Thursday – Friday, Nov. 23-24 , in celebration of Thanksgiving. Contact us at 916-561-5550; email CFBF offices will be closed Wednesday afternoon,, and will be closed, in celebration of Thanksgiving. Contact us at 916-561-5550; email news@cfbf.com www.facebook.com/cafarmbureau or on Twitter @CAFarmBureau. Food and Farm News is also available on the Farm Bureau website at www.cfbf.com. is also available on the Farm Bureau website at