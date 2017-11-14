Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Research solidifies health benefits of nuts
Eating nuts on a regular basis reduces risk of heart disease, according to a study published this week by the American College of Cardiology. The study found that people who ate five or more servings of nuts a week had a 14 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 20 percent lower risk of coronary heart disease, compared to people who didn’t eat nuts. The research tracked consumption of walnuts, tree nuts and peanuts.
UC Riverside reports progress on ethanol
A process that closes the gap between different types of ethanol production has been developed at the University of California, Riverside. Engineers say they’ve found a way to make ethanol more economically from non-food plants such as grasses, rice straw and wood chips. The UCR team found a fermentation process that releases sugars from such biomass products more readily, and ferments the sugars into ethanol.
Study charts history of prepackaged salad
It took almost 200 years to create the variety of prepackaged salads on the market today, according to University of California researchers. They traced the history of prepackaged salad to a French professor’s discovery in 1820 about how to maintain fruit freshness. Since prepackaged salads were introduced in the late 1980s, they have grown to dominate the market. Americans now buy twice as many prepackaged salads as whole heads of lettuce.
California leads nation in food processing
Tomato canneries, milk and ice cream plants, wineries and other facilities are all considered food-processing plants–and California has more of them than any other state. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says California has more than 5,500 food-processing plants. The report cites the state’s favorable climate for growing a variety of crops, its ports and its large metropolitan areas for attracting food-processing facilities.
