Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Extent of agricultural losses from wildfire remains undermined
Avocados, forage and other crops and livestock have all suffered losses from the Thomas Fire in Southern California, but authorities say it will take weeks for the full extent of the damage to become apparent. The Farm Bureau of Ventura County says the fire raced through hills that feature many avocado groves and grazing areas for livestock. Fierce winds that propelled the fire added to the crop damage by blowing fruit off trees.
Coalition outlines steps to improve forest health
Calling it a “forest health crisis,” a coalition proposes steps to address tree mortality in California. The California Forest Watershed Alliance recommends increased forest thinning, improved funding for forest management and other steps. The U.S. Forest Service announced this week that another 27 million California trees died in the past year, bringing the total number of dead trees in the state up to 129 million.
Choose-and-cut farmers say they have plenty of trees
Shoppers have reported reduced supplies and higher prices at Christmas tree lots this season, but California choose-and-cut tree farms say they have plenty of trees available. The California Christmas Tree Association says steady plantings at choose-and-cut farms have allowed growers to maintain their inventories. Growers say prices for choose-and-cut trees may have gone up a bit, due to increased production costs.
Research aims to slow citrus tree disease
Checking the chemical fingerprint of citrus leaves shows promise in diagnosing a deadly tree disease. Researchers at the University of California, Davis, say early identification of the tree disease HLB would help slow its spread. HLB has devastated citrus groves in Florida, but has been found so far only in residential trees in California. Plant breeders want eventually to create citrus trees that would resist the HLB bacterium.
