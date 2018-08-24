Understanding that many people suffered food instability due to the Carr Fire, HHSA staff have been working diligently to help community members apply for and receive food benefits.

Since Disaster CalFresh assistance was approved, Shasta County HHSA has accepted 277 applications, enrolled 151 households in Disaster CalFresh and granted 2,468 supplements to households already receiving CalFresh benefits.

One fire victim reported that he had lost all his food and thanked staff for helping him. “This benefit is a life-saver,” he said. “And the process was great- fast and efficient.”

The application period ends on Wednesday, August 29. In most cases, Disaster CalFresh food assistance benefits will be available within three days of the date of application.

To provide maximum access, two Shasta County HHSA offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 25 to help people applying for Disaster CalFresh.

People who lived or worked in Shasta County may be eligible for Disaster CalFresh food assistance if their household experienced at least one of the following as a result of the wildfires:

Damage to or destruction of the home or self-employment business;

A lack of income due to a reduction or termination of earned income or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster-related problems; or

A loss of income due to disaster-related expenses (e.g., home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, food loss, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.

Those already receiving CalFresh are not eligible to receive Disaster CalFresh food assistance. However, they may be eligible to receive supplemental benefits. Clients are encouraged to check their EBT benefit amount before coming to an office, as they may have already received a supplement.

Wildfire victims may apply for CalFresh disaster food assistance in-person at the following local agency offices in Shasta County:

Shasta County Health & Human Services Agency

2460 Breslauer Way

Redding, CA 96001

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Aug. 22-Aug. 25 & Aug. 27-Aug. 29)

Shasta County Health & Human Services Agency

1220 Sacramento Street

Redding, CA 96001

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Aug. 22-Aug. 25 & Aug. 27-Aug. 29)

In addition, people with new needs for assistance due to the wildfires may always apply for regular CalFresh benefits and CalWORKs cash aid at their local Health and Human Services Agency offices in Redding, Anderson, Shasta Lake and Burney or online at www.c4yourself.com. For questions about regular benefits, please contact the Shasta County HHSA Customer Service Center at (877) 652-0731. Households with pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding women, infants or at least one child under five may also be eligible for WIC benefits and should contact 225-5168 with questions or to apply.