People impacted by the wildfires in Shasta County may be eligible to receive one month of Disaster CalFresh food assistance.

A family of four with a monthly income up to $2,755 per month may be eligible to receive up to $640 in food assistance through California’s Disaster CalFresh program. Households can ONLY apply for this assistance Wednesday, August 22 through Saturday, August 25 and Monday, August 27 through Wednesday, August 29. In most cases, Disaster CalFresh food assistance benefits will be available within three days of the date of application.

On August 15, 2018, the United States Department of Agriculture approved California’s request for Disaster CalFresh food assistance to enhance the recovery effort in Shasta County. The program is known nationally as the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP. Wildfire victims may apply for CalFresh disaster food assistance in-person at the following local agency offices in Shasta County below at left:

Shasta County Health & Human Services Agency 2460 Breslauer Way Redding, CA 96001 8 am – 6 pm (Aug. 22-Aug. 25 & Aug. 27-Aug. 29) Shasta County Health & Human Services Agency 1220 Sacramento Street Redding, CA 96001 8 am – 6 pm (Aug. 22-Aug. 25 & Aug. 27-Aug. 29)

Disaster CalFresh benefits will be provided via an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which is similar to a debit card that can be used to purchase food items at grocery stores and other authorized retailers.

Individuals and families who lived or worked in Shasta County may be eligible for Disaster CalFresh food assistance if the household experienced at least one of the following as a direct result of the wildfires:

Damage to, or destruction of the home or self-employment business;

Loss or inaccessibility of income, including a reduction or termination of earned income or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster related problems; or

Disaster-related expenses (e.g., home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, food loss, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.

Those already participating in CalFresh are not eligible to receive Disaster CalFresh food assistance, but may be eligible to receive supplemental benefits, which brings a household up to the maximum allotment level based on their household size. People already participating in CalFresh may contact their local agency to request supplemental benefits by phone or in person. CalFresh recipients residing in the following zip codes at the time of the disaster- 96001, 96003, 96019, 96033, 96047, 96079, 96089, 96087, 96047, and 96095 will automatically receive supplemental benefits on their EBT card. They will not need to contact their local Health and Human Services Agency or visit the Disaster CalFresh site in person to receive this benefit.

In addition, people with new needs for assistance due to the wildfires may always apply for regular CalFresh benefits and CalWORKs cash aid at their local Health and Human Services Agency offices in Redding, Anderson, Shasta Lake and Burney or online at www.c4yourself.com. For questions about regular benefits, please contact the Shasta County HHSA Customer Service Center at (877) 652-0731.