Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Farm groups urge final farm bill passage

Now that a new federal farm bill has passed the U.S. Senate, agricultural organizations urge the House to follow suit. The California Farm Bureau says the farm bill is important both on the farm and in the city, because it contains federal nutrition programs. The bill also includes conservation, research, trade and other programs favored by California farmers. But the Farm Bureau says the bill falls short on provisions to improve wildfire prevention.

Revised water-quality rule draws praise from farmers

Farm groups welcome a new rule aimed at clarifying how the Clean Water Act applies to farms, ranches and other affected areas. Known as the Clean Water Rule, the proposal announced Tuesday replaces a “waters of the United States” rule that farm groups said would have allowed federal agencies to regulate routine farming activities. The California Farm Bureau said it hoped the new rule would restore balance to Clean Water Act enforcement.

Almond Orchard 2025 initiative boosts efficiency

With the understanding that people want to know more about how almonds are grown, the Almond Board of California has announced an initiative to demonstrate continuous improvement in production. Known as Almond Orchard 2025, the initiative includes goals for enhancing water efficiency, reducing dust at harvest time, boosting environmentally friendly pest management and working for zero waste in orchards. The board says new technology can help achieve each goal.

Technology project aims to slow citrus disease

So far, the fatal plant disease known as HLB has stayed out of California citrus groves, but it has caused severe damage in Florida. California scientists are collaborating with colleagues in Florida and Texas on a project to treat citrus trees that have been exposed to HLB. They’re developing automated technology to deliver bactericides through tiny punctures in tree trunks and branches. The treatments aim to slow HLB but would not cure it.