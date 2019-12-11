Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Vote nears on agricultural immigration bill

With Congress poised to vote on immigration legislation affecting agricultural employees, the president of the California Farm Bureau Federation says the bill would benefit farmers, their employees and rural communities. CFBF President Jamie Johansson urges approval of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which he says would improve agricultural visa programs and accommodate immigrant agricultural employees already in the United States.

Farm Bureau welcomes progress on trade pact

Agreement between the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi clears the way for a vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and the California Farm Bureau says it’s happy about the development. Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson says the USMCA will help California agricultural products gain improved market access to two top export customers. Canada is the No. 2 importer of California farm goods; Mexico ranks fifth.

Christmas tree farmers report strong sales

Their season got off to a soggy start, but farmers who operate choose-and-cut Christmas tree farms say sales remain brisk. Farmers say their customers have taken advantage of breaks in the rain or braved soggy weather to maintain the tradition of a fresh-cut Christmas tree. Reports of a nationwide tree shortage may also have prompted shoppers, but that relates more to farms that produce trees for wholesale rather than choose-and-cut operations.

Three earn honors for Farm Bureau service

A farmer who has served on the San Benito County Farm Bureau board for more than 70 years has been honored for distinguished service by the California Farm Bureau Federation. Ninety-four-year-old Al Bonturi of Hollister received the award at the CFBF Annual Meeting. The organization also presented service awards to retired CFBF Administrator Rich Matteis and retired San Diego County Farm Bureau executive Eric Larson.

