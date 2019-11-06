Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Wildfires damage crops, pastures, buildings

Nearly 200 acres of avocados and lemons have been damaged or destroyed in Ventura County, after wildfires that broke out last week. The county agricultural commissioner’s office says it hasn’t yet had a chance to assess all the farming areas affected by the fires. In Sonoma County, farmers and ranchers say the Kincade Fire destroyed pastures, barns and winery facilities. The fire also hit grapevines, which often acted as firebreaks.

Power shutoffs lead to agricultural losses

The frequency and duration of public safety power shutoffs led to hardships for farmers and ranchers, especially small-scale operations that lost products during the blackouts. One Mendocino County farmer who runs a goat dairy said she had to milk her goats by hand and discard the milk, because she couldn’t use her milking equipment or cold storage. Other farmers said the shutoffs interrupted irrigation schedules and in some cases forced them to abandon crops.

USDA releases new red spinach

In a development a plant breeder says will “bring excitement to the spinach market,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture has released what it calls the world’s first true red spinach. Known as USDA Red, the new spinach variety was developed at the department’s facility in Salinas. Other types of spinach have had red veins, but the new variety has red leaves—and also boasts higher antioxidant levels than other spinach varieties.

Revenues from agricultural tourism increase

Agricultural tourism continues to grow, according to the latest U.S. Census of Agriculture. Figures show agritourism revenues more than tripled between 2002 and 2017. A government study says commodities such as grapes, fruit and nut trees, and specialty livestock had a positive impact on tourism revenues. The report says agritourism could offer a strategy that helps small and mid-sized farms in particular to bring in additional revenue.

