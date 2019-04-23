Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Illegal dumping scars farmland

Old mattresses, tires, sofas, appliances, household trash—all that and more gets dumped illegally on California farms. Some farmers say they have trash discarded on their property as often as weekly. Prosecutions for illegal dumping are rare. One Sutter County farmer has taken action by founding a grassroots citizens group to clear illegal dump sites. The group removed 72,000 pounds of trash in its first two cleanup days.

Blueberry season builds to annual peak

California-grown blueberries will soon begin reaching market in larger volumes, and farmers say they expect their crop to recover from the frost-damaged production of a year ago. As with many other crops, blueberry harvest has been delayed by cool, rainy weather earlier in the year. Peak season for California blueberries typically arrives in mid-May, and farmers say they expect to have plenty of fruit available.

Rising fuel prices affect farmers

As retail diesel fuel prices have climbed back to $4 a gallon, California farmers look for ways to adjust. Fuel prices tend to rise seasonally, but average diesel prices in the state stand about 18 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. That means farmers face higher costs to run equipment, and could also see prices rise for hauling crops or livestock to market. Some farmers say they may operate equipment less frequently in response to fuel costs.

USDA seeks student ideas to cut food waste

With a contest called “Ace the Waste,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture solicits ideas from students on how to reduce food waste. The USDA announced the first-ever contest Tuesday for students aged 11 to 18. The contest will offer prizes for ideas to prevent food waste, recover excess food to feed people, recycle food scraps to keep them out of landfills, and to raise awareness of the issue.