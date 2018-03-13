Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Sheep ranchers report strong lamb market

Easter remains the biggest time for American lamb consumption, but the holiday doesn’t have much influence into when California ranchers market their lambs. Most California-grown lambs are born in the fall and marketed after Easter, with many being sold directly to restaurants and other customers. Both ranchers and marketers report strong demand for California lamb this year.

Projects aim to benefit honeybees

Research to improve honeybee health includes a multi-year project at the University of California, San Diego. Scientists have been testing a way to immunize bees against a fungus known as Nosema. If successful, the researchers say, the tests could lead to a new way to treat honeybee fungal diseases. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an international project to seek new controls for a honeybee parasite called varroa mite.

Rat problems emerge in orchards

It seems to be a good year for rats in California orchards and fields, according to a University of California specialist–and that means farmers have been taking extra control measures to protect crops. UC farm advisors say they’ve spotted roof rats in Central Valley orchards. In rural settings, the rats often burrow into the ground, then climb trees at night. Farmers have used bait stations tied to tree limbs as a control method.

Imports of apparel, textiles set record

The expanding U.S. economy boosted demand for clothing, which led to record apparel and textile imports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports growth in athletic and leisure wear has increased demand for synthetic fibers, so synthetics accounted for half of the import total. Cotton products made up more than 40 percent of the imports. The report says overall cotton consumption in the U.S. remained virtually unchanged last year.