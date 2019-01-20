Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Program intends to protect beehives

As part of an effort to safeguard honeybees, a California program will require beekeepers to register hive locations. Known as BeeWhere, the program intends to protect bees by improving communication among beekeepers, pest control advisors and county agricultural commissioners. By knowing better where bees are, farmers can schedule crop treatments to avoid affecting bee colonies. The program may also help prevent beehive theft and other problems.

January weather may help orange growers

Recent rains and chilly temperatures give orange growers hope of being able to send more large-sized fruit to market. Hot summer weather last year put trees under stress and helped reduce the size of individual navel oranges. That, in turn, has cut orange prices, because buyers generally prefer larger fruit. Growers say the oranges remain of high quality, and that January weather has helped the fruit gain size, color and sweetness.

Study looks at how drought affects forests

Forest health during dry summers depends on water stored underground—and calculations by University of California researchers could help land managers evaluate tree health and where to thin overstocked forests. UC Merced specialists say California forests appear especially dependent on water stored in the root zone to carry them through dry summers. Drought depletes that water, causing stress for trees.

Food marketers explore e-commerce options

As commerce moves online, farmers and food marketers try to harness the technology to sell more fresh and perishable items. Marketers say perishable foods have been slower to adapt to e-commerce, because people often want to choose their produce themselves. That’s changing, for example, as a number of retailers now offer “click and collect” services that allow shoppers to order foods online and pick up their purchases at the store.