Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Congress begins work on new farm bill
With the House Agriculture Committee scheduled to begin work on a new farm bill Wednesday, California farmers and ranchers will monitor how the bill affects key conservation, research and other programs. Congress plans to update current federal farm and nutrition policy that expires at the end of September. The California Farm Bureau says the bill has widespread effects on food production, stewardship and on jobs in both rural and urban areas.
Nurseries report strong demand for plants
March rains kept many Californians out of their gardens, and that has meant a surge of business this month at plant nurseries. Nursery operators say development of some plants has been slowed by the inconsistent winter and spring weather, but that demand has been good–especially for plants that can thrive on less water. One nursery operator says he’s seen demand for succulents grow from 2 percent of his inventory to 30 percent.
Rice farmers report smoother planting season
This is the season when Sacramento Valley farmers prepare rice fields for planting, and they report a smoother season than they had a year ago–when a number of fields were still flooded from heavy rains. That forced farmers to leave some fields unplanted last year. This year, people in the rice business expect more rice acreage to be planted, although government estimates indicate the acreage will be about the same as a year ago.
UC tests organic bean varieties
Looking for high performance in organic production systems, graduate students at the University of California, Davis, have planted test varieties of a number of beans. The test plots feature pinto, black and kidney beans, plus heirloom varieties. In order to be successful in organic production, a project leader says, the beans have to grow fast enough to out-compete weeds. The students hope to have varieties available for commercial production in two years.
