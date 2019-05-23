Wednesday, May 22, 2019

May storms threaten California crops

In much of California the next few days, farmers will work to assess the impact of mid-May rains, and they’ll watch the skies for the threat of additional storms. Cherry growers in the northern San Joaquin Valley say rain split some of the ripening fruit on their trees. The storms interrupted berry harvest in Central California and brought concern for growers of grapes, tree nuts and other crops. Rain further delayed planting of crops including rice.

Farmers, exporters monitor trade talks

As one trade dispute affecting California farmers intensifies, another has lessened. In an ongoing trade disagreement, China plans to increase tariffs effective June 1 on a number of agricultural products, including some affected by earlier retaliatory tariffs. But the announcement of the end of a separate dispute with Mexico and Canada promises to boost exports of a number of California farm products.

Postponing harvest benefits protected birds

By delaying their wheat harvest, a Merced County dairy family has helped protected birds lay their eggs. The dairy farmers grew the wheat to feed cows, but an estimated 25,000 tricolored blackbirds chose to nest in the field. The farmers agreed not to harvest the wheat until the birds leave, even though that may reduce the value of the crop. A cooperative program provides technical and financial aid to farmers who help the birds.

Expect more meat, milk and eggs on the market

Forecasts for positive economic conditions in the U.S. contribute to a likely increase in the nation’s production of meat, milk and eggs. The U.S. Agriculture Department says it expects production of most animal proteins to rise slightly in 2020. The forecast includes additional production of beef, pork, turkey, chicken, eggs and milk. USDA says it expects lamb production to decline slightly next year.