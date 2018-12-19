Wednesday, December 19, 2018

July heat wave affects avocado production

A spike in Southern California temperatures last July will likely reduce the state’s 2019 avocado crop. The California Avocado Commission estimates the new crop at 167 million pounds, which would be half the volume produced this year. The July heat wave stressed avocado trees in particular in parts of Ventura, Riverside and San Diego counties. But some growers say they already see signs of recovery for the 2020 avocado crop.

Sierra snow levels stand below average

After achieving above-average levels earlier this month, snow depths in the Sierra Nevada have slipped to about 80 percent of average for the date. Water managers watch the Sierra snow levels carefully, in order to plan for water supplies in the coming year. Even at current levels, the Sierra snowpack is much healthier than it was a year ago, when the snowpack statewide stood at only about one-third of average.

Study finds native plants that attract pollinators

Following two years of study, University of California experts have identified wildflowers that appear best for attracting honeybees and other pollinators to farms and gardens. The study showed species of phacelia and clarkia to be among the spring-blooming plants most attractive to both wild bees and honeybees. The researchers studied drought-tolerant, California native plants that blossom during a range of periods throughout the year.

Trend watchers look toward 2019

’Tis the season to predict food trends for the coming year. A blog aimed at operators of fast-casual restaurants says customers will continue to look for “approachable, familiar” foods and predicts increased interest in regional barbecue and foods from the upper Midwest, such as Detroit pizza or Chicago-style Italian food. Meanwhile, a global hospitality group anticipates trends including fermented foods, insect-based proteins and new cuts of steak.