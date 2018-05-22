Wednesday, May 23, 2018

New vote to be held on farm bill

A second vote on federal farm legislation has been set for next month in the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill failed passage last week amid disagreements on immigration policies and nutrition programs. Members of a California Farm Bureau delegation who visited Capitol Hill last week say they will continue to advocate for farm bill programs including those focused on research, conservation, rural development and promotion of agricultural trade.

Study computes economic impact of citrus production

Citrus-fruit production in California contributes more than $7 billion a year to the state’s economy, according to a study commissioned by the Citrus Research Board. The study computed the value of the fruit itself, the value of materials and services sold to citrus growers and packers, and the household spending of those employed in the citrus business. Citrus production also generates more than 21,000 full-time jobs.

Project looks at adding seaweed to cows’ feed

Under a theory being tested at the University of California, Davis, adding a hint of seaweed to cows’ feed could help reduce methane emissions from dairy farms. An animal-science professor at the university will demonstrate his project this week. The research tests how a small amount of seaweed in feed affects cows’ digestion, and also whether it has any impact on milk production and flavor. Early results from the study will be published next month.

Foothill farmers cultivate vegetable markets

In the foothills northeast of Sacramento, Nevada County farmers say they’re succeeding in finding pockets of land on which to grow vegetables . Farmers produce a variety of vegetable crops while coping with uneven terrain, thin soils and temperature extremes. But cooler summer temperatures allow growers to extend the season for lettuce and other greens. The farmers sell their crops at farmers markets and other direct-marketing outlets.