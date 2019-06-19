Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Motorcade for Trade rolls out support for USMCA

Promoting their Motorcade for Trade, an organization favoring enhanced agricultural trade visited Sacramento Tuesday as part of a swing through California. The Farmers for Free Trade group has been traveling across country in support of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The group says the agreement would stabilize agricultural trade among the three nations. Canada is the No. 2 market for California agricultural exports, and Mexico ranks fifth.

Wildfire preparation gains higher priority

With summer starting and wildfires already punishing California, authorities encourage people to be prepared. They say the advice may be familiar, but the urgency has intensified. Observers say rural residents should be ready year-round with an emergency evacuation kit and other preparations. State and federal agencies are working on fire-prevention projects that include vegetation clearing, creation of fuel breaks and other measures.

Peak apricot season arrives

Harvest ramps up this week for California’s main apricot variety, the Patterson. Farmers say they expect the state’s apricot production to double this year—and they’re looking for buyers for all that fruit. Most apricots are sold for canning, drying, jams or other uses, but demand from processors has declined. Some fruit that had been destined for processing may be sold fresh, but sometimes isn’t suitable.

California-grown flowers compete with imports

To compete with imported flowers, California growers emphasize freshness and grow specialty or heritage varieties. The California Cut Flower Commission estimates three-quarters of domestically grown flowers come from California—but the vast majority of the flowers sold in the U.S. are imported from other countries. The commission held a Field to Vase dinner on the grounds of the state Capitol to highlight California-grown flowers.