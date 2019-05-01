Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Survey outlines on-farm employee shortages

A new survey shows California farmers and ranchers continue to have trouble hiring enough people for on-farm jobs, despite taking steps to address the problem. Farmers said they have raised wages, changed farming and cropping patterns, used automation and other tactics, but 56% of farmers reported being unable to fill all their jobs. The California Farm Bureau Federation conducted the survey in collaboration with the University of California, Davis.

Early cherry crop appears promising

After suffering through a small harvest a year ago, California cherry farmers say they expect a comeback crop this year. Cherry harvest is just beginning in the southern San Joaquin Valley and, as with many other crops this year, it’s running a little later than usual due to winter and early-spring weather. But the California Cherry Board says the new crop could match the harvest of two years ago, which was the largest in the previous 10 years.

Miniature tomato plants could grow in outer space

Developing plants that produce more fruit and less plant shows promise here on Earth, and could also feed future astronauts. Scientists at the University of California, Riverside, say they’re working with NASA on miniature tomato plants and other crops for the International Space Station. Researchers say they want to produce more tomato per plant—a concept that also applies to food grown in small plots or vertical, urban farms.

State regulation governs industrial hemp

Production of industrial hemp in California has moved closer, with approval of state regulations for farmer registration. The state Department of Food and Agriculture announced approval of the regulations Tuesday. Farmers who want to grow industrial hemp must register with a county agricultural commissioner. About two-dozen counties have placed moratoriums on hemp production until state rules have been finalized. Regulations for sampling and testing remain to be completed.

